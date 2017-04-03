JWG and ClauseMatch announce further RegTech collaboration

PJ Di Giammarino, JWG

London - ClauseMatch, the API-driven document collaboration platform, enabled integration of RegDelta, the regulatory change management platform provided by JWG.

The two companies linked chapters of the FCA Handbook with policy documents via RegDelta's API and are now extending their integration to address a broader and deeper set of regulatory and policy issues. Together both firms aim to help clients perform gap analyses between their internal policies, procedures and regulatory documents/obligations.



JWG's CEO, PJ Di Giammarino commented "If the RegTech industry is a mountain, we are now only at basecamp. Serious cooperation and collaboration between technology companies, regulators and financial institutions is necessary to drive the innovation in the timeframe required."