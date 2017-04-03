The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

JWG and ClauseMatch announce further RegTech collaboration

First Published 3rd April 2017

ClauseMatch and JWG have announced the development of a solution to simplify and better structure how regulatory changes are driven through internal banking policies.

PJ Di Giammarino, JWG

London - ClauseMatch, the API-driven document collaboration platform, enabled integration of RegDelta, the regulatory change management platform provided by JWG.

The two companies linked chapters of the FCA Handbook with policy documents via RegDelta's API and are now extending their integration to address a broader and deeper set of regulatory and policy issues. Together both firms aim to help clients perform gap analyses between their internal policies, procedures and regulatory documents/obligations.

JWG's CEO, PJ Di Giammarino commented "If the RegTech industry is a mountain, we are now only at basecamp. Serious cooperation and collaboration between technology companies, regulators and financial institutions is necessary to drive the innovation in the timeframe required."

