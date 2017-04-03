JWG and ClauseMatch announce further RegTech collaboration
First Published 3rd April 2017
ClauseMatch and JWG have announced the development of a solution to simplify and better structure how regulatory changes are driven through internal banking policies.
PJ Di Giammarino, JWG
London - ClauseMatch, the API-driven document collaboration platform, enabled integration of RegDelta, the regulatory change management platform provided by JWG.
The two companies linked chapters of the FCA Handbook with policy
documents via RegDelta's API and are now extending their
integration to address a broader and deeper set of regulatory and
policy issues. Together both firms aim to help clients perform
gap analyses between their internal policies, procedures and
regulatory documents/obligations.
JWG's CEO, PJ Di Giammarino commented "If the RegTech industry is a mountain, we are now only at basecamp. Serious cooperation and collaboration between technology companies, regulators and financial institutions is necessary to drive the innovation in the timeframe required."