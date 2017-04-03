Seaborn and Werthein connect Argentina, Brazil and the US

Larry Schwartz, Seaborn Networks and Seabras Group

Buenos Aires and Boston - Seaborn Networks, the independent developer-owner-operator of submarine cable systems, and Grupo Werthein, an Argentine investment holding company, have announced a binding agreement to build a new subsea fiber-optic cable system connecting Argentina with Brazil (the ARBR system). The ARBR system will provide onward connectivity via Seabras-1 for the most direct route between Argentina and the United States.

"We are very pleased to announce our agreement with Grupo Werthein to build and operate the ARBR system," said Larry Schwartz, Chairman and CEO of both Seaborn Networks and Seabras Group. "This project responds to the Argentine market need for substantially more international capacity on a next generation system while also offering the country's first independent operator model for a critical submarine cable route."

"Given that it has been sixteen years since the last submarine cable was built from Argentina to Brazil, combined with the fact that this is the primary route for data and voice communications between Argentina and the rest of the world, this new and independent route is overdue," said Dario Werthein of Grupo Werthein.

The new ARBR system's Brazil landing will be in the existing Seabras-1 cable landing station in Praia Grande (Brazil), thereby enabling direct onward connectivity to New York on Seabras-1. The Argentina landing for ARBR is expected to be in or near Las Toninas. The ARBR system will be a four-fiber pair system with an initial maximum design capacity of 48 Tbps and an anticipated completion date in the second half of 2018.