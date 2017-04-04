Bats launches new benchmark indices for ten European markets
First Published 4th April 2017
Bats indices now available for all major European markets providing alternatives to incumbent providers.
Mark Hemsley, Bats Europe
London - Bats Europe has announced the launch of new benchmark indices for ten additional European markets. Bats now offers alternatives to those provided by the incumbent index providers across all major European markets.
The new Bats Indices covering ten markets include:
- Bats Austria 20
- Bats Belgium 20
- Bats Denmark 25
- Bats Netherlands 25 & Bats Netherlands Mid-Cap 25
- Bats Finland 25
- Bats Ireland 20
- Bats Norway 25
- Bats Portugal 20
- Bats Spain 35
- Bats Sweden 30
Each of the new indices comprises the largest companies listed in each market. The Bats Netherlands Mid-Cap 25 is comprised of the next 25 largest issuers by market capitalisation in that market.
Mark Hemsley, President of Europe for CBOE, which owns Bats Europe, said: "We now offer benchmarks across all of the 15 European markets we operate in. As the largest pan-European stock exchange, we have unique insights into the needs and challenges of investors across the continent, many of whom have become increasingly frustrated by the rising costs of index data."