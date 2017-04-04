eVestment announces iPhone app

Matt Criso, eVestment

London - eVestment, the provider of institutional investment data and analytics, has announced the new eVestment iPhone app.



The iPhone app pulls from eVestment's SaaS-based Analytics platform and allows users to see and use high-level summaries, charts and graphs highlighting research, analysis and due diligence across traditional long-only and hedge fund investment vehicles. The app is available free in the Apple App Store for all users with an existing eVestment Analytics subscription.



"Smartphones have changed how business people consume and retrieve data: they expect information to be easily accessible, easy to use anywhere and anytime and on their device of choice," said eVestment Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Matt Crisp. "By exposing key elements of eVestment's rich data and analytics capabilities via our iPhone app, we are continuing to meet our clients' needs, which in turn helps them grow their business."



Key features of the app include:



· The ability to search for investment products/strategies and other key Analytics data with a variety of filters, including product type and name;

· Access to activity summary dashboards and other charts and tables for maximum utility on the smaller iPhone screen;

· Ability to sync activity with other eVestment SaaS-based solutions as well as the eVestment iPad app, including showing recent products viewed across all platforms and transferral of any custom universes created.