ITG names two new Managing Directors

Investment Technology Group, the independent broker and financial technology provider, has announced the promotion of two new managing directors:

Kiri Pettigrew, Head of Legal and Compliance for ITG in the Asia-Pacific region, is a 10-year veteran of the firm. She joined ITG in late 2006 after 10 years in private legal practice in Hong Kong and Australia.

Bryan Blake is Chief Executive Officer of TriAct Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITG which operates MatchNOW, Canada's leading dark pool. Blake joined ITG in late 2015 after spending 17 years in a number of electronic trading sales and technology product management roles.