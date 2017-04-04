ESMA updates Q&As on MiFIR data reporting

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has published the updated Questions and Answers (Q&As) document regarding data reporting under the Market in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) and Regulation (MiFIR).

The purpose of this document is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of MiFID II and MiFIR in relation to regulatory data reporting topics. It provides responses to questions posed by the general public and market participants in relation to the practical application of MiFID II and MiFIR on:

Seniority of the bond;

Inflation Indexed bonds;

Transaction reporting obligation;

National client identifiers for natural persons.

The Q&A mechanism is a practical convergence tool used to promote common supervisory approaches and practices. ESMA will periodically review these Q&As on a regular basis to update them where required and to identify if, in a certain area, there is a need to convert some of the material into ESMA Guidelines and recommendations.