Sucden selects BSO for London/Hong Kong connectivity

Gavin Parker, Sucden Financial

London - FX and derivatives broker Sucden Financial has selected BSO to provide clients with low-latency connectivity to execute derivative trades between London and Hong Kong.

The deal enables Sucden Financial to deliver continuous network uptime between the two financial districts, as well as access to its electronic trading platform STAR, which is used to trade futures and options on the major exchanges.

Commenting on the partnership, Gavin Parker, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Sucden Financial said: "We wanted a provider that not only understood the nuances of the Asian market, but could also provide the flexibility to adjust to ever-changing market dynamics. A combination of BSO's reliable low-latency connectivity and proactive team constantly assessing trading routes, made them the ideal fit for our business."