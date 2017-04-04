Wall Street Horizon's Enchilada feed now available via Interactive Brokers platform

Steven Sanders, Interactive Brokers

Boston - Wall Street Horizon, the corporate events surveillance expert, has announced that its complete Enchilada corporate event dataset is now available through Interactive Brokers' IB Trader Workstation (TWS) platform.

Traders and investors can now access Enchilada's corporate event data for 5,000 North American companies. The platform tracks more than 40 different event types including earnings dates, dividend dates, splits and investor related conferences, which are available via a web-based application or direct data feed.

"We aligned with Wall Street Horizon in 2010 because their feeds were far and away the most accurate and timely, and we are pleased to now expand the relationship to offer the full Enchilada suite," said Steven Sanders, EVP of Marketing & Product Development at Interactive Brokers. "Our options trading clients in particular will benefit from Wall Street Horizon's comprehensive suite of event data, using this as an additional research tool in their pursuit of alpha."

Bruce Fador, Wall Street Horizon's Chief Commercial Officer said: "With the full Enchilada dataset now available through TWS, their community of active traders will be able to leverage our data to avoid surprises, save time and make more informed investment decisions."