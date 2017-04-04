NICE Actimize introduces Holistic Behavioral Analytics Solution

Joe Friscia, NICE Actimize

Hoboken, NJ - NICE Actimize, the provider of a single financial crime, risk, and compliance software platform, has introduced its new Holistic Behavioral Analytics Solution intended to help financial institutions uncover conduct-related threats that traditional analytics are not designed to detect.

"From the front office to compliance and risk teams, the strategic use of behavioral analytics enables firms to move from identification of compliance risk to prediction and prevention of risk, applicable to both buy side and sell side firms, as well as retail organizations," said Joe Friscia, President, NICE Actimize. "The integration of advanced behavioral analytics into traditional analytics reduces the cost of compliance and saves analysts time by eliminating the all too often alerts traffic jams."

The NICE Actimize Holistic Behavioral Analytics solution, which identifies high-risk entities such as a trader, account, broker, desk or counterparty, helps analysts to spot changes in behavior and instantly open an investigation.

In addition to detecting hidden threats, the NICE Actimize Behaviorial Analytics solution, when used in conjunction with the NICE Actimize Markets Surveillance solution, can also help firms assess alerts for known threats such as insider trading, spoofing and marking the close. Firms using both solutions can view alerts generated by both traditional analytics and the behavioral data associated with them.