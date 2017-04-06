SIX Exchange Regulation appoints new heads of trading supervision and issuer regulation

Jared Bibler, SIX Exchange Regulation

The Board of Directors of SIX has selected Sabir Sheikh to head up issuer regulation and Jared Bibler to be in charge of trading supervision at SIX Exchange Regulation. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has approved the selection. This means that the Management Committee of SIX Exchange Regulation, led by Corinne Riguzzi, is now fully staffed.

SIX Exchange Regulation is responsible for trading oversight and issuer regulation at all trading venues of SIX. It thereby fulfills the regulatory responsibilities delegated to it by Swiss legislators under the self- regulation regime. SIX Exchange Regulation is independent of the trading venues it regulates both in terms of staff and organizationally. It reports directly to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SIX. SIX Exchange Regulation comprises two units: Listing & Enforcement (regulation and monitoring of issuers) and Surveillance & Enforcement (regulation and monitoring of participants and dealers).

Sabir Sheikh has been appointed as Head Listing & Enforcement. Aged 44, Mr Sheikh is a Swiss lawyer and has an LL.M. in Banking and Finance Law (King's College, London). Most recently he worked for nine years at UBS AG in Asset Management, where he led a team of specialized lawyers as Head Legal from 2012.

Jared Bibler has been appointed as Head Surveillance & Enforcement. Mr Bibler, aged 43 and from Iceland, is a CFA Charterholder and also studied engineering at MIT. From 2009 to 2012 he worked for the Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority and the Icelandic Office of the Special Prosecutor, where he led investigations in connection with Iceland's banking crisis. He subsequently worked for Deloitte Forensic in Zurich.