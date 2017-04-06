EdgeConneX partners with Salt Lake Internet eXchange

Clint Heiden, EdgeConneX

Herndon, VA - EdgeConneX has announced a partnership with the Salt Lake Internet eXchange (SLIX), offering connectivity solutions via their Edge Data Center (EDC) in Salt Lake City, UT. Owned and operated by XMission, SLIX provides 10-plus unique networks connected with available peering for local EdgeConneX customers, including wireless carriers, service providers, content delivery networks (CDNs), cloud providers and enterprises. EdgeConneX will now be brought on-net connecting it with three other regional facilities in Salt Lake City.

Clint Heiden, chief commercial officer, EdgeConneX said: "XMission is a great partner of ours, has a notable history in the industry and is a committed member of the Salt Lake City business community. They provide a complimentary suite of network services, from 10 Megabit residential to multi 10 Gigabit business circuits. We are pleased to now offer diverse peering options and the ability to deliver bandwidth-intensive content and internet applications with the lowest possible latency to customers with a presence in Salt Lake City."

"SLIX and XMission are pleased to partner with EdgeConneX to expand provider peering and connectivity in the Salt Lake City area. We believe that low latency is of equal importance as bandwidth size and direct peering is the best way to facilitate that," adds Pete Ashdown, president and founder, XMission.