Sinolink Securities goes live with Fidessa

First Published 6th April 2017

Fidessa platform selected to support Chinese broker's business growth plans.

Fidessa group has announced that Sinolink Securities (Hong Kong) has implemented Fidessa's trading platform for its international equities business.

Sinolink provides brokerage services in securities, funds, bonds and warrants, as well as a range of investment and asset management services. Fidessa was selected to support Sinolink's growing equities trading business.

Peter Lam, Sales Director at Fidessa Asia, said: "This latest success validates our broader strategy to assist Chinese firms that are looking to expand into international markets via Hong Kong. We are already supporting twelve other Chinese brokers in this way and look forward to adding further to this number."

