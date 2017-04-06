Neptune integrates into FlexTrade's EMS platform

Matthew York, FlexTrade

Neptune Networks, the fixed income market network for pre-trade indications in bonds, has announced that it has completed connectivity to FlexTrade's buy-side EMS platform, FlexTRADER, to distribute pre-trade data to assist investors with liquidity and price discovery within existing workflows.

Matthew York, Product Owner - Fixed Income at FlexTrade, commented: "Quality, targeted pre-trade indications are a key component to assist buy-side traders in implementing their desired execution policy. Using this information in pre-trade venue selection along with recording the available data throughout the order and execution lifecycle will aide dealers in fulfilling their best execution requirements. The standardised, commoditised delivery mechanism Neptune employs allows this to be integrated into FlexTRADER in an efficient and cost effective way."

The Neptune network allows asset managers to connect to the sell-side via any combination of the Neptune GUI, proprietary OMS/EMS or OMS/EMS providers such as FlexTrade. The flexibility of connectivity options means they will be receiving real-time, pre-trade indications from multiple banks through a single connection that is integrated into their current workflow.

Grant Wilson, CEO, Neptune Networks Ltd, said: "We are pleased to have our latest EMS connected to Neptune and we look forward to partnering with further providers in the coming weeks and months as we continue to expand access to the platform. Enhancing the flow of electronic pre-trade information has been a focus of market participants for many years. For Neptune to have achieved such a significant amount of aggregated liquidity from market leading institutions in a relatively short period is testament both to our core principles of standardisation and to the tremendous support we have had from banks and asset managers who have collaborated closely with us and each other, to create an open standard, technology-based, non-profit utility."