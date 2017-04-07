Standard Chartered announces digital wealth advisory tool

Alexis Calla, Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Private Banking has introduced ADVICE, a digital wealth advisory tool for its relationship managers (RMs) that integrates the Private Bank's suite of house views and investment recommendations with Thomson Reuters' real-time market information.

Powered by Thomson Reuters Eikon, a financial markets information and analytics platform, the solution provides RMs with access to the Bank's house views and product solutions, linked with live market data across a range of asset classes. RMs can now advise clients based on an aggregation of the Bank's investment experience, further supported by Thomson Reuters news and financial analysis.

Alexis Calla, Global Head, Investment Strategy and Advisory at Standard Chartered said: "Combined with live data from Thomson Reuters, this innovative solution allows our clients to get quicker access to actionable insights through their RMs and respond more nimbly to market events, which is especially crucial in today's increasingly volatile investment environment."

RMs can access ADVICE via their Thomson Reuters Eikon-enabled desktops, to engage in investment-led conversations with their clients.