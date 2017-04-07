Sterling Trading Tech offers transparent algo trading with Clearpool Group

Chicago - Sterling Trading Tech has announced the integration of Clearpool Group's algorithmic trading suite in STT's buy-side platform, Sterling Trader Elite. The Sterling Trader Elite platform will provide Clearpool Group traders with algorithmic trading and advanced order management tools.

Sterling Trading Tech provides the professional trading community with a variety of trading platforms, risk and compliance tools, and infrastructure solutions. "We are excited to partner with Clearpool Group to offer our clients the built-in transparency Clearpool's algorithms provide," said Jim Nevotti, President of STT. "We have been rapidly expanding our institutional product offering as buy-side firms increasingly look for more cost effective and more trader-friendly solutions. Clearpool algos are a great addition to our always expanding trading network."

In the coming weeks, Sterling Trading Tech will announce the implementation of additional algo trading partnerships.