ESMA publishes updated AIFMD and UCITS Q&As

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has published updated questions and answers documents (Q&A) on the application of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) and the Undertakings for the Collective Investment in Transferable Securities Directive (UCITS).

Both Q&A's include one new question and answer each on:

AIFMD: cross-border marketing of EU AIFs by EU AIFMs under Article 32 of the AIFMD, clarifying that the AIF marketing passport may only be used for marketing to professional investors as defined in the AIFMD; and

UCITS: cross-border activities by UCITS management companies, clarifying that a UCITS management company can notify cross-border activities without having to identify a specific UCITS.

The purpose of these Q&A documents is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices of both the AIFMD and the UCITS Directive and their implementing measures.