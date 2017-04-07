Automated Trader Update: NICE spots bad behavior

NICE Actimize introduced its Holistic Behavioral Analytics Solution, said to be able to spot changes in behavior and help financial institutions uncover conduct-related threats that traditional analytics can't detect.

Perhaps Nomura Research Institute's new robotic process automation technology, which aims to eliminate human error (and other more nefarious failings), is the way of the future.

Industry news

Quantopian made its first multi-million dollar allocations to crowd-sourced algorithm authors.

R3, HQLAX and five banks are to build a blockchain collateral lending solution.

SGX and Tullett Prebon launched an LNG spot index for Dubai, Kuwait and India.

Amazon announced the opening of three new data centres in Sweden.

The Mexican Stock Exchange deployed a Point of Presence in Equinix's NY data center.

Cowen Group is to acquire Convergex.

MUFG joined Ripple's Global Payments Steering Group.

Products and Services

eVestment announced an iPhone app.

Neptune integrated into FlexTrade's EMS platform.

Sucden selected BSO for London/Hong Kong connectivity.

SIX partnered with the DTCC to issue LEIs in Switzerland.

Seaborn and Werthein connected Argentina, Brazil and the US.

People in the news

ITG named two new Managing Directors.

DTCC appointed Michael McClain as General Manager Equity Clearing.

MarketInvoice appointed Santander's Shaun Alexander as Head of Risk.