Nasdaq Dubai to launch 'Market Site' hub

Hamed Ali, Nasdaq Dubai

Nasdaq Dubai, the region's international stock exchange, has announced it will create a platform for capital market, economic, and business thought leadership.

Named Market Site, and scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2018, the venue in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) will provide an event space for corporate functions and seminars, and facilitate in-depth reporting of financial and business news across the MEASA region through collaboration between Nasdaq Dubai and international and regional television broadcasting companies.

Hamed Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq Dubai, said: "As the region's financial markets expand rapidly in size and sophistication, Market Site will meet a growing need for a premier facility for thought leadership, events and information as well as providing visibility for issuers."