Jes Staley, Barclays

Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC have announced that the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority have commenced investigations into:

Jes Staley, Group Chief Executive Officer of Barclays, as to his individual conduct and senior manager responsibilities relating to Barclays whistleblowing programme and an attempt by Mr Staley in 2016 to identify the author of a letter that was treated by Barclays Bank PLC as a whistleblow; and

Barclays Bank PLC, as to its responsibilities relating to the attempt by Mr Staley to identify the author of the letter, as well as Barclays systems and controls and culture relating to whistleblowing.

The attempt by Mr Staley to identify the author of the letter first came to the attention of the Barclays Board in early 2017 as a result of a concern raised by an employee regarding amongst other matters the adequacy of Barclays whistleblowing procedures.

The Board immediately instructed an external law firm, Simmons & Simmons, to conduct a focussed investigation into the matter. The principal findings of the investigation relating to Mr Staley's involvement in the matter are set out in the annex below.

The investigation by Simmons & Simmons found, and the Board has concluded, that Mr Staley honestly, but mistakenly, believed that it was permissible to identify the author of the letter. However, the Board has concluded that Mr Staley made an error in becoming involved with, and not applying appropriate governance around, the matter, and in taking action to attempt to identify the author of the letter. The author of the letter was not identified and no further action was taken. Mr Staley has apologised to the Board for his error.

The Board will be issuing a formal written reprimand to Mr Staley and has decided that a very significant compensation adjustment will be made to Mr Staley's variable compensation award. The Board will give consideration to the findings of the FCA and PRA investigations and the precise amount of the compensation adjustment will be determined by the Board once those investigations have concluded.

Barclays and Mr Staley will cooperate fully with the FCA and PRA investigations. The Board is also commissioning independent reviews of Barclays relevant processes and controls, including its whistleblowing programme. The Board continues to review the position of other employees involved in this matter.

Jes Staley, Group Chief Executive Officer said: "I have apologised to the Barclays Board, and accepted its conclusion that my personal actions in this matter were errors on my part. I will also accept whatever sanction it deems appropriate. I will cooperate fully with the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulatory Authority, which are now both examining this matter. Our whistleblowing process is one of the most important means by which we protect our culture and values at Barclays and I certainly want to ensure that all colleagues, and others who may utilise it, understand the criticality which I attach to it."

Annex

This Annex sets out the principal findings relating to Mr Staley's involvement in the matter from the investigation conducted by Simmons & Simmons: