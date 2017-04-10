Liquidnet expands EMEA team to focus on US equities

London - Liquidnet, the institutional trading network, has announced the appointment of Simon Gilbert as Sales Director, based in the firm's London office. Simon brings more than 10 years of experience in US equity sales for Europe and will be responsible for helping Liquidnet's European Members source institutional liquidity in US equities.

Commenting on Simon's appointment, Mark Pumfrey, Head of Liquidnet EMEA, said: "There is real demand for US liquidity in EMEA, so I am delighted to welcome Simon to the company to focus on further developing our US equities business with the European buy-side community."

Gilbert commented: "I am excited to join Liquidnet's European business and believe there are great opportunities for the buy side to capture alpha in US equities, using Liquidnet's unique combination of large-in-scale natural liquidity and its cutting-edge algo suite."

Gilbert joins Liquidnet from Sterne Agee, where he helped set up and was the Director of the London-based US equities side of the business. Prior to this spent four years at Macquarie, growing their US desk.