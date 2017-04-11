Advanced Logic Analytics announces ALA OneLogic compliance solution

London - Advanced Logic Analytics (ALA), a provider of big data and finance analytics solutions, has announced the introduction of the ALA OneLogic for compliance-related obligations, fraud monitoring and risk management.

ALA OneLogic is a communication-centric analytic platform that derives insight from both human and business information. The solution aims to help firms manage risk and governance, counterparty risk, data security, Basel III, MiFIDII, and other regulations, it can also detect and prevent fraud and other compliance-related events.

Commenting, Nick Ellis, managing director said: "Financial markets firms process billions of transactions and communications daily, producing massive volumes of information that lives in silos throughout the company."

"Managing risk and complying with regulations often requires running millions of simulations across incredibly large data sets. ALA OneLogic crunches massive data volumes, and through its in-built analytics detects patterns and irregularities so firms can proactively investigate risk events and related fraudulent actions and behaviour in near real-time," he continued.