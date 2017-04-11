Daniel Maguire appointed LCH COO

Daniel Maguire, LCH Group

LCH has announced that Daniel Maguire has been appointed as LCH Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. He assumes this role in addition to his current responsibilities as Global Head of Rates & FX Derivatives.

As COO, Daniel will be responsible for achieving new business growth, maintaining existing customer relationships and driving innovation and efficiency across the Group, while ensuring LCH's risk and resilience is fully safeguarded.

Daniel will also be responsible for the development of an integrated global product strategy and its execution, working in partnership with the CEOs of regulated CCPs, the Group Chief Risk Officer and other relevant function heads.