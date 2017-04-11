MainFirst goes live on Torstone Inferno

Brian Collings, Torstone

London - Torstone Technology, the provider of post-trade securities and derivatives processing, has announced that MainFirst, the independent German headquartered European financial services firm, specialising in equity brokerage, capital markets and asset management, has completed the migration to Torstone's middle and back office platform, Inferno.

Inferno is Torstone's core post-trade processing platform, a multi-asset, multi-entity system, covering trade capture, confirmation, settlement, accounting and reconciliation.

Brian Collings, CEO, Torstone said: "Our flexible approach to infrastructure and hosting meant that we have been able to meet MainFirst's regulatory requirements in a post-Brexit scenario, by hosting the system locally in Frankfurt. The modular nature of our platform means that MainFirst can extend the system as needed, as new regulatory requirements enter into force.