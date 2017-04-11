BlackRock strategist joins Axioma as Head of Index Business

London - Axioma, a provider of enterprise market risk and portfolio analytics solutions, has announced that Christopher Woida, previously an investment strategist and a founding member of the Factor-Based Strategies Group at BlackRock, has joined the company as Managing Director, Index Solutions, responsible for strategy, development and sales in Axioma's indexing initiative.

During his seven years at BlackRock, Woida helped to build the company's smart beta and factor-based platforms. He contributed to the design of the company's first fixed income smart beta ETF, and its quantitative fixed income liquid alternatives mutual fund. More recently, he was the lead investment strategist for BlackRock's flagship style factor hedge fund.

Woida was previously with Deutsche Bank Securities for two years, specialising in fixed income structured sales. He began his career at Intel Corporation, where he was a Senior R&D Engineer.