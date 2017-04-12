BCS deploys Fix Flyer's Daytona Trade Monitor

Brian Ross, FIX Flyer

FIX Flyer, the financial technology company, has announced that Chilean exchange Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago (BCS), has deployed Flyer's Daytona Trade Monitor in conjunction with the exchange's HT Trading Platform.

Daytona monitors 11,000+ FIX order routing and market data connections running on a virtualized platform located at the Entel data center. The connections are automatically detected based on network traffic, which can eliminate some operational risk. Each connection is presented in a real-time user dashboard which can improve response time and allocation of duties.

User dashboards are powered by the new Metrics framework, which displays latency and other analytics, as well as a configurable alert console, FIX analysis screen, and archive search tool.

BCS has reduced client onboarding time with Daytona Validation model using BCS's Rules of Engagement. Daytona certifies each client by monitoring the user acceptance test and reporting back to both the Client and BCS operational team with conformance reports. These reports includes a summary of each test scenario and are stored in Daytona for record keeping. Certification is performed automatically without requiring BCS operational team to be present.

Brian Ross, FIX Flyer CEO said: "We are very pleased to support Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago's rapid expansion, leveraging Daytona to monitor existing order flow, test new developments and assist in client on-boarding."