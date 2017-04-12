Thomson Reuters launches QA Point powered by Elsen

New York - Thomson Reuters has launched QA Point, a cloud-based application created on the Elsen nPlatform that enables asset managers to utilize quantitative approaches in making investing decisions.

QA Point users can access QA Point using a web browser irrespective of location. The product also enables models and strategies to be shared within an organization's research team.

QA Point users can access data and content including Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S and Worldscope Fundamentals, and third-party content. All of the content and data is integrated into a single, global standardized database with a symbology mapping. Users also have access to StarMine Quantitative Analytics and stock section models.