R3 and ACORD launch insurance industry Centre of Excellence for blockchain tech

David Rutter, R3

New York, London Singapore - Financial innovation firm R3 has partnered with ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) to launch a Centre of Excellence for distributed ledger technology (DLT) in the global insurance industry.

The Centre of Excellence will provide a dedicated environment for both R3's members and ACORD's members to research, experiment and design DLT applications that improve the efficiency of insurance processes such as claims handling and data management.

R3 will provide access for ACORD's members to the R3 Wiki, an online knowledge library that contains a collection of research and resources created and compiled by R3 and its members. A dedicated portal has been built on the Wiki specifically for insurance projects, enabling ACORD members to engage in discussion.

R3 will provide education for C-suite, management and technology communities within ACORD's membership, as well as engaging in regulatory outreach within the insurance industry. ACORD will have the ability to invite appropriate regulators and supervisory bodies into projects being carried out within the Centre of Excellence.

David Rutter, CEO of R3, commented: "R3 is building distributed ledger technology for use across the financial services industry, of which the insurance sector is a key component. There is huge potential for insurers to leverage this technology to overhaul outdated systems used for processes such as premium payments and claims handling. We have been steadily growing our member base in this sector, and our partnership with ACORD will now provide these institutions and the industry as a whole with the tools and network to foster knowledge sharing and experimentation."

R3 already counts a number of major insurance companies amongst its member base, including MetLife, AIA and Suncorp Group, as well as other financial services members that have their own insurance groups. ACORD is a non-profit organisation that provides the global insurance industry with data standards and implementation solutions.