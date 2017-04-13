FIA launches interactive FCM Tracker

Walt Lukken, FIA

Washington, D.C. - FIA has announced the launch of a new data product today. The FCM Tracker provides a series of data visualizations that provides market participants with insights into the ecosystem of U.S. futures commission merchants (FCMs).

The FCM Tracker uses data published by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to visualize trends dating back to 2002. Users can filter the data to explore key metrics, including customer funds, net capital and residual interest for both futures and swaps.

"FIA is committed to expanding our data offerings so we can help enhance transparency, empower market participants, and contribute to better policy making," said Walt Lukken, president and CEO of FIA. "The FCM Tracker allows users to see industry-wide trends like consolidation among clearing members as well as firm-level breakdowns of customer fund distribution. The FCM Tracker complements our SEF Tracker and monthly volume report to provide users with detailed insights into global derivatives markets."

The FCM Tracker has three primary components: the FCM Comparison Table shows firm-level data that can be custom-filtered and sorted on a number of variables. The FCM Firm Lookup consolidates data points from individual firms so they can be viewed over time. FCM Customer Funds shows industry-wide trends in customer funds in futures and swaps and allows users to dive deeper into the data and select from a wide variety of custom filters that allow precise insights.