Automated Trader Update: Blockchain goes for gold

This week Euroclear and Paxos completed a second pilot for bullion blockchain settlement, and CME Group and the UK's Royal Mint began live testing of a blockchain trading platform for gold.

In more news from this sector: Broadridge and partners completed a proxy voting blockchain pilot, R3 and ACORD launched a blockchain insurance industry Centre of Excellence, and LMRKTS became first to offer Cobalt's BlueSky blockchain services.

Industry news

Quantopian deployed FlexONE's OEMS.

DGCX launched Shanghai Gold Futures.

CME Europe and CME Clearing Europe are to close by the year-end.

Nasdaq signed a new tech deal with HKEX, and Nasdaq Dubai is to launch a 'Market Site' hub.

Products and Services

ONEaccess partnered with FactSet to address research tracking and valuation challenges for MIFID II, and again with ITG to offer an integrated MiFID II solution.

Thomson Reuters launched QA Point powered by Elsen.

MainFirst went live on Torstone Inferno.

Euromoney TRADEDATA integrated Thomson Reuters DataScopePlus.

CBA tapped QxBranch for quantum computing simulator.

People in the news

BlackRock's Christopher Woida joined Axioma as Head of Index Business.

LCH appointed Daniel Maguire as Chief Operating Officer.

Liquidnet expanded its EMEA team to focus on US equities.

UK regulators investigated Jes Staley in the Barclays whistleblower case.