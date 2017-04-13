Deutsche Bank announces Global Markets Americas hires

New York- Deutsche Bank has announced further investment in Global Markets Americas with the hiring of Lori Arndt as Global Head of Client Strategy in Equities, in addition to the hiring of other senior staff in New York.

Lori Arndt, a 20-year veteran of the financial services industry, joins Deutsche Bank as Global Head of Client Strategy and will have global responsibility for Equities client strategy, resource allocation, management reporting, reference data and monitoring tools across all Equities product lines. Arndt joins the bank from Surveyor Capital, the Citadel LLC equities unit, and previously served in senior roles at Goldman Sachs and Nomura.

Christopher McCarthy joins Deutsche Bank as a Director in Global Credit Trading, specializing in US Investment Grade Debt. McCarthy joins the bank from BNP Paribas and previously spent more than a decade at Morgan Stanley as a senior credit trader.

Ronnie Shah, Ph.D., joins Deutsche Bank as a Director in Research, specializing in Quantitative Equity Strategy. Shah joins the bank from Gerstein Fisher Funds and previously served in senior quantitative research roles at BlackRock and Dimensional Fund Advisors.