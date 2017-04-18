Investoo acquires comparison site 100ForexBrokers

Adam Grunwerg, Investoo Group

The deal represents the largest acquisition to date for Investoo Group since its first round of investment at the end of 2016. The group also confirmed the acquisition of the Forex and Binary Options education training service and YouTube channel TradingAxis.com early this March.

Adam Grunwerg, CEO of Investoo Group, said: "This acquisition generates a huge boost to our company revenues and user base. We aim to capitalize on the 100ForexBrokers.com acquisition by improving its existing commercial arrangements, adding new languages and launching a new mobile responsive version of the website.

The acquisition also extends our existing reach into the Forex trading industry alongside our educational platform Investoo.com and Forex signals service SnipetheTrade.com."