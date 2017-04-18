Axioma appoints George N. Patterson as MD, Corporate Strategy

George N. Patterson, Axioma

London - Axioma, the provider of enterprise market risk and portfolio management solutions, has appointed industry veteran George N. Patterson as Managing Director, Corporate Strategy. As part of Axioma's newly formed Corporate Strategy Team, Patterson will focus on identifying buyside trends and market opportunities to expand the company's footprint and accelerate growth.

Patterson was previously Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Investments at Bank of Montreal Global Asset Management. Earlier in his career he was a Managing Member at Menta Capital LLC, a California-based hedge fund, and a Senior Portfolio Manager at Barclays Global Investors. He began his career at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

"As a long-time client of Axioma, George has a strong grasp of the strengths, capabilities and potential of our solutions and services-not to mention the evolving needs of the clients and markets we serve," said Sebastian Ceria, Chief Executive Officer of Axioma.