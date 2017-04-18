Ullink provides buy-side capital markets connectivity with Valemobi in Brazil

Lael Wakefield, Ullink

Sao Paulo, Brazil - Ullink, the provider of connectivity and electronic trading solutions, has announced a partnership with Valemobi, a supplier of technology to the capital markets industry based out of Brazil, to provide turnkey solutions for clients of its Asset and Wealth Management solutions.

The combined solution will allow local asset managers, wealth managers and other buy-side institutions to directly access the 700-strong international broker community connected to the NYFIX MarketPlace and its associated services, such as NYFIX TCA, NYFIX IOI and the NYFIX Store. Access will be implemented directly through Asset System (AS), Valemobi's buy-side solution.

"With our Brazilian office about to celebrate its tenth anniversary and a renewed focus on expanding our local footprint, it is key that we continue to deepen our relationship with local capital markets' participants", added Lael Wakefield, Americas' Managing Director at Ullink. "I am delighted we are further increasing our investment in the region to support our growth plans by extending the NYFIX Marketplace presence in Latin America in 2017 through a new Sao Paulo point of connection to offer more adaptability to our clients' needs."