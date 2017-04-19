SWIFT updates reference data service

Hervé Valentin, SWIFT

Brussels - SWIFT has announced the launch of an information architecture and visual redesign for its online reference data tool, Bankers World Online.

The Bankers World Online service includes essential reference data, including all SWIFT BIC codes, national bank sort codes, IBAN (International Bank Account Number) identifiers, global Legal Entity Identifiers (LEI), and more that are used to facilitate international payments and fulfil new reporting requirements. It also includes financial information from market data vendors and credit rating agencies, including credit ratings, shareholder information, balance sheet information, cash flows, and many more data sets about customers, suppliers and service providers.

Bankers World Online features include improved search fields and navigation for the customer. Professionals can source the reference data needed to populate domestic, SEPA and international payments correctly, validate identifiers used in regulatory reports and find information to evaluate current and potential counterparty risk.

Hervé Valentin, Head of SWIFTRef, says, "Bankers World Online has a key role to play in achieving our 2020 SWIFTRef growth ambition. Beyond providing key data, we want to offer a great customer experience which will support our clients' businesses. The new release of Bankers World Online is an important step in achieving this objective. Through a careful design process involving many clients and insight from various SWIFT teams, we can better understand the industry challenges and respond by regularly building improvements into our tools."