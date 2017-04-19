Nomura launches FinTech partnership in India

Mumbai - Nomura, the Asian investment bank, has commenced the 'Voyager - Nomura FinTech Partnership' in India aimed at harnessing emerging technologies to help transform its businesses and services.

Nomura is inviting entrepreneurs to participate in the program to build innovative solutions for capital markets and investment banking that can be deployed across the firm and financial industry.

A Nomura Innovation Centre (NICe) has been set up at Powai in Mumbai to provide a platform to start-ups that will be selected for the Voyager program.

"Nomura has already gained momentum in FinTech with the launch of Financial Innovation Office globally, an accelerator program in Japan, and the establishment of N-Village, a wholly- owned subsidiary, to promote new business development and open innovation. We also plan to create a new 10 billion yen fund to provide financial support to start-ups. The Voyager initiative in India is a further sign of our commitment to engage with start-ups and encourage financial innovation," said Yo Akatsuka, Senior Managing Director, Innovations, Nomura Holdings, Inc.

Nomura has collaborated with PwC as a knowledge partner, and with Google, IBM and Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd. to create the Voyager program.