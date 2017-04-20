ASX 100 Cyber Health Check Report launched

Sydney - The ASX 100 Cyber Health Check Report has been launched at a ceremony in Sydney hosted by ASX Chairman Rick Holliday and also featuring ASIC Commissioner Cathie Armour.

The ASX 100 Cyber Health Check is the first attempt to gauge how the boards of Australia's largest listed companies view and manage their exposure to cyber risk. It is an industry-led initiative that forms part of the Australian Government's Cyber Security Strategy.



The report demonstrates a high level of risk awareness at the top levels of corporate Australia and a commitment to take further action. The report also provides a framework for all Australian businesses to evaluate their own effectiveness in addressing cyber risk and identifying opportunities to improve their cyber resilience.



All of the top 100 listed companies in Australia were invited to participate in the ASX 100 Cyber Health Check on a voluntary basis. Responses were received from 76 companies. The survey was conducted between November 2016 and January 2017.



The ASX 100 Cyber Health Check Report is here: www.asx.com.au/ASX100-Cyber