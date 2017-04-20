BTIG adds senior execs to Fixed Income Credit Group

New York - BTIG has announced that Anthony Guido, Steven Jones, Jay Sommer and Jeffrey Walsh have joined the firm within the Fixed Income Credit Group. All four senior executives will be based in New York, reporting into Drew Doscher and Darren Haines, Co-Heads of the Fixed Income Credit Group at BTIG.

"BTIG's Fixed Income Credit Group continues to opportunistically build out our business," said Mr. Doscher. "Anthony, Steven, Jay and Jeffrey each have a solid reputation in the industry, and we look forward to leveraging their expertise to penetrate new relationships in the credit space."

Mr. Guido joins BTIG as a Managing Director within the Fixed Income Credit Group, focused on high-yield sales. Prior to BTIG, he was a Managing Director of High-Yield Sales at Guggenheim Securities. Previously, Mr. Guido was a Senior Vice President and High-Yield Trader at Jefferies.

Mr. Jones joins BTIG as a Managing Director and High-Yield Credit Strategist within the Fixed Income Credit Group. He has buy-side and sell-side experience, focused exclusively on the energy sector. Prior to BTIG, he was a Managing Director and Energy Desk Analyst at U.S. Bancorp.

Mr. Sommer joins BTIG as a Managing Director within the Fixed Income Credit Group. He has experience in sourcing assets across bankruptcies, restructurings and liquidations, including trade claims and other illiquid and special situations globally. Prior to BTIG, Mr. Sommer was a Managing Director of Fixed Income Credit at Jefferies.

Mr. Walsh joins BTIG as a Managing Director within the Fixed Income Credit Group, focused on high-yield sales and trading. He has over 30 years of fixed income credit experience, specializing in high-yield, investment grade and international bond markets. Prior to BTIG, Mr. Walsh was a Managing Director of High-Yield Sales at Canaccord Genuity.

"Identifying high-performing credit sales, trading, strategy and sourcing professionals is a key component of our FICC Group's blueprint for the future," said Anton LeRoy, Chief Operating Officer of BTIG. "The extensive experience, depth of relationships and track record of these four hires further enhances the strength of our offering for institutional clients."