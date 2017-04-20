Metori Capital selects QuantFACTORY to automate trading portfolio

QuantHouse, the provider of trading solutions, has announced that Metori Capital Management has selected QuantFACTORY to automate its trading portfolio.

Metori Capital was set up by former executives of LYXOR Asset Management as an independent firm to manage the EPSILON funds worth circa EUR 400 million. Metori Capital will be managing the EPSILON funds through their automated trading portfolio technology based on QuantFACTORY, the QuantHouse quant trading, development and algo testing framework.

Stephane Leroy, Business Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, QuantHouse, said: "We are delighted to welcome Metori Capital to the QuantHouse client community. In today's trading environment, both trading ideas and speed to market are of the essence. Firms must be able to test, develop and launch new trading strategies as quickly as possible ensuring the highest level of risk control. We're delighted to work with Metori Capital to help them achieve full trading automation and business performance."