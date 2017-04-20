Bloomberg and Bats Europe announce joint MIFID II reporting initiative

Jerry Avenell, Bats Europe

London - Bloomberg and Bats Europe plan to provide Bloomberg customers with the ability to use their respective Approved Publication Arrangements (APA) to fulfil MiFID II transparency reporting requirements.

This joint initiative will help clients to report all asset classes via one feed directly through Bloomberg's Regulatory Hub (RHUB). RHUB will offer a range of services including processing, enrichment and validation of client's data, determination of whether reporting is needed and automatic distribution of required reports. RHUB clients can use the Bats APA to fulfil equity and 'equity-like' trade reporting requirements and the Bloomberg APA for all other asset classes.

"We are pleased to be working with Bats Europe, whose well-established position in equity reporting will complement Bloomberg's expertise in providing workflow solutions across the non-equity asset classes. Our Regulatory Hub is designed to help clients fulfil their reporting requirements, while providing a single data entry point into our integrated, MiFID II solutions," said Alejandro Perez, Global Head of Post-Trade Solutions.



"We believe this collaboration with Bloomberg will provide a simple, effective way for market participants to fulfil their range of trade reporting obligations under MiFID II," said Jerry Avenell, Co-Head of Sales at Bats Europe. "With the new reporting regulations coming into effect in less than nine months, we know that firms are looking for easy-to-implement solutions to meet these regulatory requirements. We believe this offering with Bloomberg will help streamline MiFID II preparations for many market participants."