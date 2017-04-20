Automated Trader Update: FinTech - innovations and invitations

Tech news this week as Accenture invited applicants for its APAC FinTech Innovation Lab, Nomura formed a FinTech partnership in India, and Nasdaq announced the Nasdaq Ventures FinTech investment program. Meanwhile, FlexTrader introduced an augmented reality trading application and Algomi & OpenFin partnered to bring open stack technology to fixed income markets.

Industry news

Investoo acquired comparison site 100ForexBrokers.

Preqin said Hedge funds posted gains of 3.18 per cent in Q1 2017.

The UK's FCA published its Mission and Business Plan.

Products and Services

SWIFT announced new payment controls service, and updated its reference data service.

Squawker completed the launch of its Equity Finance platform.

Ullink provided buy-side capital markets connectivity with Valemobi in Brazil.

People in the News

BTIG added four senior executives to its Fixed Income Credit Group.

The FBI arrested a Susquehanna International Group software developer who apparently tried to exfiltrate source code from company premises.

Axioma appointed George N. Patterson as MD, Corporate Strategy.