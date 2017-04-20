State Street adds to institutional investor services team

Boston - State Street Corporation has hired industry veterans Hemant Bhide to serve as the head of the US Asset Owner business, and Bruce Shain to serve as a senior vice present and client service department manager.

Bhide will be responsible for the US Asset Owners business and will report into Stephen Nazzaro, executive vice president at State Street and head of Asset Owners for the Americas. He joins from PricewaterhouseCoopers where he was most recently a partner in their Financial Services Advisory practice.

Shain, who will report into Bhide, will assume oversight of the Corporate Pension, Non-Profit and Endowment & Foundation Asset Owner businesses. Previously, he spent nearly twenty years with Bank of New York Mellon, where he was most recently managing director and segment head of US Corporate, Government and Non-Profit businesses.