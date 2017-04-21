Australia and Indonesia regulators sign FinTech agreement

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and Indonesia's Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) have entered a Cooperation Agreement to promote innovation in financial services in their respective markets.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between OJK and ASIC in the expanding space of innovation in financial services, agreeing to share information on emerging market trends and regulatory issues arising from the growth in innovation. Both parties believe that through cooperation with each other, they will be able to further the promotion of innovation in their respective markets.