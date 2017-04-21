HKEX and LME announce new LME Chief Executive and leadership structure

The appointment is effective LME effective immediately subject to the approval of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the UK.

Mr Chamberlain will remain on the LME Board and will continue as a member of HKEX's Management Committee.

Mr Chamberlain has been the interim Chief Executive since January 2017 and was previously the Chief Operating Officer and Head of Strategy of the LME, and co-Head of Business Development across the LME and LME Clear. During his time at the LME, Mr Chamberlain has led the LME's warehousing reform process, the new London platinum and palladium pricing administered by the LME and the LMEprecious initiative.

Before joining the LME in November 2012, Mr Chamberlain advised HKEX on the acquisition of the LME while heading European financial technology coverage at UBS.

In his role, Mr Chamberlain will work closely with Adrian Farnham, LME Clear Chief Executive. Mr Farnham has been instrumental in the establishment and continued success of LME Clear, initially as Chief Operating Officer, and currently as Chief Executive.

James Proudlock will take on the role of Managing Director and Head of Market Development for the LME and LME Clear, reporting to Mr Chamberlain and Mr Farnham. Mr Proudlock joined earlier this year from JP Morgan Securities.