Trafigura chooses AxiomSL for trade and transaction reporting

AxiomSL, the provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions, has announced that Trafigura, the commodity trading firm, will begin using AxiomSL's platform for its trade and transaction reporting.

Trafigura will roll-out AxiomSL's solution across a number of trade and transaction reporting regimes, including Dodd-Frank, MAS, REMIT and EMIR as well as submitting to multiple TRs, SDRs, RRMs, etc.

AxiomSL will also deliver threshold monitoring checks, such as Clearing Threshold Calculations for non-financial counterparties under EMIR and De Minimis Threshold, which will form part of the overall solution for Trafigura PTE Ltd.

Ed Royan, Chief Executive, AxiomSL, EMEA said, "We are certain that AxiomSL's data and process platform will give Trafigura the best means of ensuring that they meet all their global requirements in a timely and efficient manner".