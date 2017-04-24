Aquis Technologies and LiquidMetrix partner to offer analytics

Magnus Almqvist, Aquis

London - Aquis Technologies, the software development arm of Aquis Exchange, has entered into a partnership with Strategic Insight (SI) to supply users of Aquis Market Surveillance (AMS) with SI's LiquidMetrix, the solution for transaction cost analysis.

Users of AMS will be able to access LiquidMetrix analytics to gain insights into their trading activity and demonstrate Best Execution, as will be required under MiFID II. When a customer chooses AMS, they will have the option of receiving a fully-integrated Execution Quality Report from LiquidMetrix. All customers can choose to have AMS configured to send daily data files to LiquidMetrix for full data-analytics services.

Aquis and LiquidMetrix will offer both sets of products to their respective customers, providing a compliance solution with integrated surveillance and TCA tools to suit the specific needs of each organization.

Commenting on the agreement, Magnus Almqvist, Head of Technology Sales, Aquis, said: "Surveillance from Aquis and with TCA from LiquidMetrix are complementary products. Together they are a great solution for those who need functionally-rich TCA from a recognised independent supplier to improve their trading and to comply with new regulatory and surveillance requirements."