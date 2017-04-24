Aquis to trade Austrian blue-chip stocks

Alasdair Haynes, Aquis Exchange

London - Aquis Exchange, the European equities exchange and software developer, is to begin trading Austrian blue-chip stocks.

The expansion of the Aquis Exchange trading universe by the addition of 10 Austrian stocks will take place on Tuesday, 25th April 2017 and brings the total number of markets covered by the exchange to 14.

Commenting on the announcement, Alasdair Haynes, CEO of Aquis Exchange, said: "We had always planned to have Austrian stocks on our platform as our aim is be truly pan-European. Member appetite for investing in Austria is growing and we are responding to this demand."