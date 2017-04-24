Redline appoints Patrick Lau as Director of EMEA Sales London

Patrick Lau, Redline Trading Solutions

London - Redline Trading Solutions, the provider of market data and order execution systems for automated trading, has announced Patrick Lau as Director of EMEA Sales, operating out of Redline's office in the City of London.

"Patrick's success at Redline in building collaborative relationships with leaders of global banks provides a strong foundation for his promotion and relocation to London," said John Hanna, VP of Sales, Redline.

Patrick joins Dave Carson, who leads Field Engineering for EMEA at Redline. Together, their team is tasked with expanding adoption of Redline's solutions, throughout European markets, that include market data software, enterprise data distribution, order execution engines, and Infrastructure-as-a-Service offerings.