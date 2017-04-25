Esprow launches ETP GEMS, the Global Exchanges and Markets Simulation platform

Francesco Lo Conte, Esprow

New York, Singapore, and London- Esprow, a provider of enterprise testing technology has announced the launch of ETP GEMS, its Global Exchanges and Markets Simulation platform. The platform enables market participants to test trading algorithms' design and functionality, as well as venue connectivity, and to comply with the latest MiFID II requirements.

The latest MiFID II regulatory technical standards (RTS) require financial firms to test all algorithms and certify connectivity with counterparties and trading venues, prior to market use. ETP GEMS allows brokers to test trading algorithms independent of the trading venue. The service can also be deployed by exchanges as a service to their members, to provide a testing ground for market participants and partners.

Francesco Lo Conte, Managing Director at Esprow said: "ETP GEMS is the first of its kind - a high-fidelity exchange simulation platform covering global markets. ETP GEMS has been developed in cooperation with market participants. Our platform allows brokers to comply with MiFID II regulations when testing their connectivity and algorithms, and provides them with a 24/7 testing environment that was not previously available." He added "We are also delighted that ETP GEMS will enable exchanges themselves to provide an important, on-demand algorithm testing solution for their members."