TradAir deploys Amazon's AWS London

London, New York, and Singapore - TradAir, the provider of trading technology solutions for banks, brokers, prime of primes and regulated marketplaces, is using AWS's London Region to reduce round-trip latency and improve its execution performance.

TradAir's fully managed low-latency trading technology solutions hosted in Equinix LD4, are now also hosted in the AWS London Region. The new AWS UK Region provides improved scale, reach and high-availability critical for TradAir's cloud-based trading platform.

The AWS London Region's proximity to TradAir's selection of primary FX liquidity providers and trading venues helps reduce round trip order latency, which results in higher fill ratios and reduced slippage. This can provide improved execution performance and trading experience for TradAir clients and their customers.