First Swiss firm offers access to Turquoise Plato Block Discovery

Robert Barnes, Turquoise

Vontobel, a provider of electronic execution services in the Swiss market, has become Turquoise's first direct member from Switzerland to provide direct access to Turquoise Plato Block Discovery to its customers. Vontobel joins a network of over 25 international member firms that are participants of Turquoise Plato Block Discovery.

Robert Barnes, CEO of Turquoise, said: "We are delighted to welcome Vontobel as our first direct member from Switzerland, and we look forward to supporting them as they prepare for MiFID II. Switzerland is an important source of orderflow in European stocks. Turquoise Plato Block Discovery provides our customers with a mechanism that allows them to adapt to the new MiFID II trading requirements and anonymously execute large block orders."